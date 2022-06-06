Mixed reactions as BBN Maria revealed what her man did after she was dragged online

Maria Chike Benjamin, a controversial former Big Brother Naija Season 6 housemate, has set tongues wagging online after revealing what her man did to her.

Maria took to Twitter to mock her haters who dragged her online as the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye reunion show trended.

Despite the online criticism, Maria tweeted to let her critics know she is fine because she was spoiled by her man.

She tweeted:

I think y’all should roast me everyday, The pamper I got today, he’s like my baby let me spoil you again.

Mixed reactions trailed Maria’s tweet as many believed she was the right ‘fit’ for her fellow housemates, while others thought the tweet was just a ruse to keep up her facade online.

diniwe79: Does she have her own man? Or you mean that married man Called Kelvin? And you people praising instead of condemning her from a married man…wonders shall never end….just says how I feel

__prince: She’s just cruising with her Fans on Twitter…Take Maria serious at your own Chest Pains

looking_for_sleek: Fighting Maria is like fighting with air

amaka_amah: Breakfast is soonest my dear just a matter of time ..meanwhile believe internet epistle at ur own peril ..if he like make he wear u pampas enjoy it while it last

preyepatri: Who know whether na another lie? Linus

ah_mar_rah_: Na Maria fit all of una like this

qu.eenie8355: Maria’s fan are just like her

baby_blue87: She knows how to get you people talking. Press their necks Maria

lovelyn219: How are we going to believe this now when u are Mrs Linus Mba??