Mixed reactions trail Destiny Etiko alleged affair with Innoson Motors boss

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Destiny Etiko, a Nollywood actress, is said to be having an affair with Innoson Motors CEO Innocent Chukwuma.

According to blogger Cutie Julls, he has funded the actress’s lifestyle.

Destiny, according to the blogger, has completely ignored the other men in her life in order to focus her entire attention on him.

“Awww beauriful small girl actress Destiny with her big god, Oga Innocent Chukwuma of Innoson Motors. This man has really changed Destiny. Destiny no send any man again since they strated dating. Awww”.

Social media users have commented on the alleged affair. While some are in disbelieve of the news, others are dragging her for moving from one man to another.

mazaramaa : How many men for destiny??

i_am_sadeadu : Oga jack don expire

anniekessy021 : I thought this man is a born again

bella_geng : Destiny don see shege for her life..at this point it’s getting discouraging to hustle as a girl…if u make it…there would always be a man people will tag…nobody should try this with me when I finally blow ooo

osasu.daniels : I don’t believe this…I know men would be men, but I don’t believe this one. Sorry

ice127_ice127 : the Zaddy not bad oo. Atleast they won’t bother speaking English

awula_naa22 : Your hate for this lady is top notch..how many men will you attach to her..ahba!! Cutie rest for destiny in Jesus name.

This isn’t the first time Destiny Etiko has been linked to a man.

Leave a Reply

