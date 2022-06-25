Moment curvy actress Destiny Etiko tackled Van Vicker and pushed him off for making advances at her (Video)

Veteran Nollywood Actress, Destiny Etiko, was recently spotted with Colleague Ghanaian Actor, Van Vicker.

This was captured in a recent Tiktok video which they made together and reposted on Instagram.

The curvy actress in the video was seen refusing his advances in a hilarious manner.

Netizens took to her comments section to react while other wanted to know why she had regected the Ghanaian Actor.

On seeing the video, fans were overjoyed that the duo would be featured in the same movie.

Here are some comments:

@meetjaneobi On a serous note 😂😂😂

@bensonokonkwo & 😯😯 feelings na by force 😂😂😂

@oleyceesay72 My dream has come true 00000 ❤️❤️🙌🙌🙌 this is all I have ever wanted 😘 seeing the 2 of u acting

is all I have ever wanted ❤️❤️❤️this is gonna b magnificent 💃💃💃💃😂😂

@princechammy Lolzzzz two clowns 😂😂😂 my Love For You Two fa Dagote trailer size.

