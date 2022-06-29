Moment Gov. Sanwo-Olu and his security arrested ‘military officer’ riding okada against traffic

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

An online video shows Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu directing the arrest of a military man who was seen riding a motorcycle against traffic.

On Tuesday, the man allegedly disregarded traffic laws on Ozumba Mbadiwe Road in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The governor reportedly saw the soldier traveling through one-way traffic while en route to an event and instantly ordered the security people in his convoy to arrest the motorcyclist.

This comes after the state government issued a warning to private motorcyclists not to disobey traffic laws and banned commercial motorbikes, commonly known as okada, from six LGAs.

The unnamed military officer was seen being put into a van by security personnel in a viral video.

Watch the video below:

