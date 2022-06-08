Moment Tinubu snubbed Osinbajo after winning the APC flagbearership race (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Ezie Innocent

Viral video captures moment Presidential aspirant Bola Ahmed Tinubu snubbed Vice president Osibanjo after winning the APC flagbearership race.

The APC presidential primary election brought the nation to a stand still as citizens and presidential aspirants alike waited with tensed silence over who would emerge the winner.

Apparently Tinubu has won the race with a very long margin ahead of his competitors to clench the ticket to represent the Party during the 2023 elections.

Despite the fact that the official results have yet to be announced, Tinubu has so far received more than 50% of the votes counted, giving him a commanding lead.

While they awaited the official announcement, he visited with President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, but just spoke pleasantries with Buhari and ignored Osinbajo as if he didn’t exist.

