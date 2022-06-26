Mother of four seeks advice following clash between boyfriend and husband

A cheating mother of four seeks advice after a phone argument between her husband and boyfriend.
Outside of her marriage, the Canadian woman was having an affair with a Nigerian she met on business trips to the country.
The woman in question sought advice from a relationship adviser after her husband asked her to choose between her Nigerian business and her marriage.
Read the full narration below …
“I cheated on my husband and he gave me an ultimatum to choose between my marriage and my career
Good afternoon nurse chioma and house. I’m a married woman with 4children. My husband and our children are based in Canada. I only visit once in a while cos I have my business here in Nigeria.
I have a boyfriend here in Nigeria and I’ve been with him for 6 months. My husband and I did our phones in such a way that when u call one and we didn’t pick up the phone, it will divert to the other.
I have a send phone I use in communicating with my lover. My husband doesn’t know about d sim. My lover knows about my husband but I told him we are separated so that he will feel safe with me.
I don’t know how he got my main line. He called my number he was with and it wasn’t going through. He called my main line, I didn’t pick but hubby picked up. The encounter wasn’t a pleasant one.
My boyfriend was even angry for my husband encroachment by diverting my calls. Ceetee, d issue has been resolved. My boyfriend broke up with me. I promised hubby I won’t cheat again.
He said he has forgiven me but I must relocate back to Canada to be with him. I have my business here in Nigeria. He doesn’t care. He wants me to close down d business and move to Canada or I say bye bye to d marriage. What do I do?”
