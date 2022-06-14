TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian lady has taken to Instagram to share heartbreaking story of how she lost her hubby just a year after the birthday of her twins.

In an emotional video she uploaded on her social media account, she shared lovely photos of her twin babies and recounted the sad incident.

She wrote:

“We met in 2015 and fell in love. It was the best feeling ever. We got engaged in 2017 and got married immediately. And then got pregnant immediately and birthed twin boys. It was the best news ever in 2018. They grew up so fast not minding the circumstances surrounding their birth. And then the clocked one. But before their second birthday the cold hands of death snatched our daddy from us. But God never left our side.”

Watch the video below:

