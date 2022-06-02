Mr Ibu finally arrests Nollywood actor who hacked his social media pages

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Legendary Nollywood thespian, John Okafor professionally known as Mr. Ibu has caught the yet-to-disclosed colleague who hacked his social media accounts.

Chioma Jasmine, the daughter of Mr Ibu, took to the actor’s Instagram page to make the announcement, adding that the case is in the police.

She also stated that the culprit has confessed but that the motive behind what he did is yet to be discerned.

She wrote:

This is to let everyone know that we have cat fished the person that hacked MR Ibu’s verified Instagram account! He was arrested yesterday and the case is in the police station! He confessed to the crime and investigation is still on going, it’s so saddening to know that it was one of the colleagues in the nollywood industry.”

“His motives are still yet to be known. Revealing his identity depends on how far the extent of the damages that he was using the account to do was ! Please help us let the general public know that they can stop reporting the account now as it had been restored to us! Thanks.”

Fans were also asked their opinion on whether they should reveal the identity of the culprit.

“Should we reveal his identity or temper justice with as he has been begging for forgiveness since yesterday! Note he also hacked his Facebook and the email he uses in receiving notifications from bank! He’s only begging we cover his identity because he said it will Jeopardize his career in the nollywood industry ! Please what do y’all suggest we do in this regard! Keep sharing until it gets to the appropriate news agencies,”

