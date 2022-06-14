My five sons want to kill me – 64-year-old man cries out

A 64-year-old Bauchi trader identified as Abdullahi Hassan has cried for help over threats by his own sons, allegedly being prompted by his ex-wife to end his life.



Hassan, a resident of the Kandahar area of Bauchi metropolis, sells building materials at the Railway market in the Bauchi State capitan family.

He stated that when the trouble of the children became too much for him to handle, he disowned his eldest son, adding that this did not hinder them from carrying out their evil plans against him, while some of them had even started stealing from him.

In his words:

“I saw their stepmother’s phone with one of them after she complained that her phone was stolen. As I was trying to investigate the boy, I found the phone on him.

“I raised the matter at several fora with a view to finding a lasting solution to the problem, but nothing has changed

“I initially tried to make the two elderly ones to get married. I provided one of them with a shop which he mismanaged, while the other one forced me to pay the debt he collected.

“I sent him to a correctional home in Daura where I spent more than N200,000 on him. Yet that did not work. He is presently at Dengi in Plateau State and I gathered that he is stealing there,” the embattled father said.

As a result of the on-going battle he has been having with his children, Hassan was said to have developed hyper tension.

He, however, sought help from the government and people to save him from untimely death so that his sons would not kill him in order for him to fully fulfil his destiny in life”.