My greed has destroyed my life – Bobrisky’s former PA, Oye Kyme cries out

Oye Kyme, ex-personal assistant (PA) to popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, has regretted over her lifestyle and excessive love for money.

The Ivorian lady disclosed this through a video posted on her official Instagram page.

Oye Kyme went ahead to advise her fans and followers to be content with what they have in life, and be proud of where they come from, adding that she wanted to be a celebrity and had to make sure she achieved that at the expense of her life.

She further revealed that she sometimes gets flash backs of the kind of life she used to live which she also can no longer give account for.

Oye Kyme finally expressed her appreciation to God for her existence, adding that she can still change for the good.

In her words:

“My Message in this video is to Be content with what you have in life be proud of where came for i wanted to be celeb so bad chase Clout tofay my life is no longer the same things sometimes i seat down and see how i destroy my life by taking stupid decision because of the love of money but am still grateful for my life, i can still make a change for my future”

Here is Oye Kyme’s post below;