My mother takes off her cloth to seduce our father in our presence – Lady…

Entertainment
By Shalom

A young woman identified as Elizabeth, from Nakuru County has narrated a story her mother’s inappropriate behaviour at home.

She revealed that her biological mother unfortunately died while she was in class five. She contracted tuberculosis and died leaving her and her 2 siblings in the care of their father.

Months later, her father moved on and remarried another lady who became their step mom. According to her, this marked the beginning of their troubles as they became slaves in their own house.

Surprisingly, her father seemed to have been carried away by his new lover and failed to notice when they got mistreated.

She claims that her step mother would come home drunk and order them to do dishes, clean and cook. Worst part was she saw them as nobody and could do anything in front of them.

Elizabeth narrated, how her step mother came out of the bathroom with a towel. She headed for the sitting room where she, her siblings and father were sitted.

She alleged that her mother dropped down her towel and started cat walking towards her husband asking him how he wants it.

To her utmost surprise, her father would rather praise her beauty than scold her. But due to shame, he requested her to head to the bedroom where they could enjoy themselves without minding the presence of their children.

Watch video below:

