My mother wants me to start acting as a pastor in movies – Charles Okocha

Nigerian actor, Charles Okocha, fondly known as Igwe 2Pac, has revealed that his mother wants him to play the role of a pastor.

Okocha, who usually acts like a bad boy in movies, told Sunday Scoop that he looks forward to being given the role of a pastor.

In his words:

“I will love to play the role of a pastor. I was raised in a Christian family. My mother watches my movies and she sees the kind of things I do in them. She wants me to play the role of a Christian or pastor. She usually complains that I only play bad boy roles. I tell her those are the types of roles I get. So, I look forward to playing the role of a pastor.”