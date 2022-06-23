My new car is not for small girls – DJ Cuppy shares photos of her new N23m Landrover Defender 90 XS

Popular disc jockey and billionaire heiress Ifeoluwa Florence Otedola aka Cuppy has shown off photos of her luxurious car.

The DJ, who’s currently running her master’s degree at Oxford university, revealed that she has always loved cars, particularly the new Land Rover she purchased.

The billionaire heiress also revealed that the new car isn’t meant for small girls and she obviously isn’t one.

She shared details of her new whip describing it as a 6.2 litre, V8 Corvette LS3 conversion.

She shared images of the exterior and interiors of the splendid looking multi-million car.

She wrote:

“Anyone that knows me knows how much I love cars. This has always been my dream. My engine is a 6.2 liter V8 Corvette Ls3 Conversion, Diamond stitching.

Someone said my new car is not for small girls, well good thing I’m not one”