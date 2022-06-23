TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nkechi Blessing reacts as photos of her working as a security in…

Doctor shares message from ex-suitor mocking her for being…

“I feel used” – Lady cheating with bestie’s boyfriend threatens…

My new car is not for small girls – DJ Cuppy shares photos of her new N23m Landrover Defender 90 XS

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular disc jockey and billionaire heiress Ifeoluwa Florence Otedola aka Cuppy has shown off photos of her luxurious car.

The DJ, who’s currently running her master’s degree at Oxford university, revealed that she has always loved cars, particularly the new Land Rover she purchased.

The billionaire heiress also revealed that the new car isn’t meant for small girls and she obviously isn’t one.

READ ALSO

Portable splashes millions on new Lexus

Pere splashes millions on brand new SUV (Video)

She shared details of her new whip describing it as a 6.2 litre, V8 Corvette LS3 conversion.

She shared images of the exterior and interiors of the splendid looking multi-million car.

She wrote:

Anyone that knows me knows how much I love cars. This has always been my dream. My engine is a 6.2 liter V8 Corvette Ls3 Conversion, Diamond stitching.

Someone said my new car is not for small girls, well good thing I’m not one”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nkechi Blessing reacts as photos of her working as a security in America…

Doctor shares message from ex-suitor mocking her for being unmarried 7 years…

“I feel used” – Lady cheating with bestie’s boyfriend threatens to expose affair…

May Edochie Reacts As Fans Suggest Raising Funds For Her Via Tonto Dikeh’s…

Blessing CEO proudly flaunts her new pair of bumbum after going through a…

Man buys one plate of food after his date came with her friend (Video)

He inf€cted me and tagged me a cheater – Lady cries out

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Lady quarrels with her boyfriend after his mom re-cooked her soup in her absence

Man calls out parents who hand over their responsibilities to first born child

“She completely killed it” – Alexx Ekubo speaks on…

Man weds beautiful lover after she ‘shot her shot’ at him on Twitter

Obi Cubana, others, react as Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo get engaged

Man narrates how he got embarrassed during first date with random lady

How I found out my girlfriend was getting married to someone else – Man…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More