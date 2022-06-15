TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular singer and songwriter Olubankole Wellington better known by his stage name, Banky W has shared hilarious exchange he had with his wife, Adesua, over an Uber Fact.

The singer who recently won the PDP House of Reps rerun election had stumbled across an Uber Fact which opines that [email protected] can clear a stuffy nose.

The singer cum politician shared the Uber Fact with his wife, Adesua, telling her that his nose is blocked.

Adesua who had found it funny simply laughed at the claim.

It’s not certain whether the claim made by the popular ‘Fact’ peddling platform is true; the claim seems to have stirred a controversy among netizens who said it’s not possible for [email protected] to do that.

See their exchanges below:

