“My sweet Tonto” – James Brown says as he loves up with Tonto Dikeh

Entertainment
By Shalom

Photos of Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown and nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh have sparked reactions online.

In trending photos making rounds on social media, the duo were spotted together and they seemed to be enjoying themselves.

Crossdresser, James Brown who shared the post on his Instagram page, captioned it “my sweet mama Tonto”.

In the photos, Tonto Dikeh and James Brown were spotted hugging each other at an event James Brown organized.

This has stirred a lot of comments on social media especially as the two new friends began a feud with Bobrisky several weeks ago.

Onimeh Jane commented:
“The enemy of my enemy is my friend”.

Jacob Manasseh said:
“Nawao this Tonto Dikeh no just get any atom of respect for herswlf. Which Kain human being be this?”.

