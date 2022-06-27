“My wife does not see me as the head of the family” – Man laments

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A young man identified as Bilal Harun has narrated on Facebook, how his wife maltreats him and doesn’t listen to him because he ísn’t the breadwinner of his family.

The young man disclosed how he had gotten married to his wife despite being penniless and jobless which has now given rise to a lot of insults from his wife.

He went on to reveal that despite knowing his financial situation, his wife and her family had pressurized him into marrying her.

READ ALSO

Osinachi Nwachukwu finally laid to rest in Abia State…

Embattled wife who married husband with the hope that she’ll…

In his words:

“HELLO!! Guys i need your Advise. I & my wife dated for 2years | lost my job I was not financially stable my wife got har own share of har father’s property sold she was begging me to use the part of the money for wedding I never accept she has to involve the both parent to talk to me i never accept because I was not stable financially I have know option after the pressure i accept after a year i keep pushing for a job still nothing & when little issues comes up and i want to correct my wife she will start insulting me & she will say to me i rent this apartment she goes out when she likes and as well comes back when she likes. Am confuse. What did you guys think i should do?”

