“Na cheap olosho” – Actress Laide Bakare ridiculed as she strips to her underwear for a fun time with her sons (Video)

Laide Bakare, a Nollywood actress, has been dragged online for playing in the rain with her children.

The actress, who has made headlines for her controversial lifestyle, was spotted wearing a bra while playing with her children.

Laide had shared the video with the caption, “Try this again for the first time, after so many years thanks so much my kings for bringing back this child’s play again for my pleasure”.

Sholraz19 : U 4 pull pant na, wetin Musa no go see b4 APC primaries

aj_affiliate : Somebody should check on this woman please…This is getting out of hand

pearl_wellington2017 : So you have to try it with bra lasan. Oma ga ooo

adeosunadeyomola : Wahali oriburuku lonse Laide body wey no even sexy…raadaadaa

betty_afolami : Iru agbaya so leleyi bayi

i_am_opsy : Depression re enooo Haaa abi iru wetin be this

ayinke_quadri : This is part of the book I think Alhaja Alhaja with bra on IG palapala len Sha

_stitchesbytope : Who dey carry this woman for olosho sef see leg skin and body. I’m sure na one illegal business she jam olosho well Oba said na cheap olosho