TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido is my boy – Wizkid says in interview, Nigerians…

Banky W tackles Jemima Osunde over transparent outfit to Inidima…

Man narrates experience with neighbor who gave his family spoilt…

Na you need am pass – Nigerians tackle Davido over his tweet

Entertainment
By Shalom

Award winning singer, Davido has reacted after his colleague, Kizz Daniel shared an emotional note on Instagram about envious people.

The ‘Buga’ singer took to Twitter to air out his grievances, while lashing out an unnamed hater.

READ ALSO

I am praying for you – Davido reacts as Kizz Daniel shares…

Why I think Davido has a spiritual pr0blem – Nigerian…

He tweeted:

“I worked for this, I’m blessed for this, don’t fight the grace of God upon my life, e de back fire hard, full gist later”.

The singer made it clear that he will ignore anyone hating on him over his new hit song ‘Buga’.

The Twitter post however caught Davido’s attention and the DMW boss replied saying:

“God is with you brother. U are in my prayers”.

David Adeleke and Kizz Daniel have shared an admirable brotherly bond for years.

See tweet below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido is my boy – Wizkid says in interview, Nigerians react (Video)

Banky W tackles Jemima Osunde over transparent outfit to Inidima Okojie’s…

Man narrates experience with neighbor who gave his family spoilt food to eat

Annie Idibia breaks silence, gives reason for unfollowing 2Face

2face’s babymama, Pero reacts to Annie Idibia’s family drama (Video)

Tuface Idibia allegedly fighting hard to keep baby mama, Pero Adeniyi despite…

Sabinus sues Peak Milk 1 billion naira for using ‘something hooge’…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Rising cost of living allegedly forcing Zimbabwean citizens to cut and sell off…

“We should apologize to Whitemoney” – Naira Marley mocked over his new…

“I left with boss lady herself” – Man marries boss two years…

Take charge at home while I take charge at the hotel – Sidechick warns…

Yvonne Nelson goes emotional as she opens up about having spiritual attack,…

Married woman accepts ex lover’s proposal, arrives the wedding venue with…

Na you need am pass – Nigerians tackle Davido over his tweet

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More