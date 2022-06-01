Na you need am pass – Nigerians tackle Davido over his tweet

Award winning singer, Davido has reacted after his colleague, Kizz Daniel shared an emotional note on Instagram about envious people.

The ‘Buga’ singer took to Twitter to air out his grievances, while lashing out an unnamed hater.

He tweeted:

“I worked for this, I’m blessed for this, don’t fight the grace of God upon my life, e de back fire hard, full gist later”.

The singer made it clear that he will ignore anyone hating on him over his new hit song ‘Buga’.

The Twitter post however caught Davido’s attention and the DMW boss replied saying:

“God is with you brother. U are in my prayers”.

David Adeleke and Kizz Daniel have shared an admirable brotherly bond for years.

See tweet below: