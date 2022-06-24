TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“She’s like a sister to me” – Old video of Mercy Chinwo’s fiance,…

Man narrates how he got embarrassed during first date with random…

“I feel used” – Lady cheating with bestie’s boyfriend threatens…

Neighborhood ‘Spider-Man’ seen climbing wall in Ogun state (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A young man has left jaws ajar as he’s spotted expertly climbing a wall in Ogun.

The man was seen climbing the wall with nothing but his hands and legs, so fast in a way that is reminiscent of the popular movie character, Spider man.

Onlookers were left shocked at what their eyes were witnessing because the sight was eerie.

READ ALSO

“I’m about to snatch him, his girlfriend should shift” –…

Ebute Metta Building Collapse: I gave tenants quit notice…

In the viral video making the rounds online, the neighborhood risk taker could be seen climbing the walls with both hands and legs outstretched while he made his way upwards.

On getting to the fourth floor, he hopped into the balcony, drawing sighs of relief from saw and disbelief from others.

Watch the video below;

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“She’s like a sister to me” – Old video of Mercy Chinwo’s fiance, Blessed…

Man narrates how he got embarrassed during first date with random lady

“I feel used” – Lady cheating with bestie’s boyfriend threatens to expose affair…

“May Edochie Is Like A D0g That Has Been Let Loose From Her Cage” – Sonia Ogiri…

Blessing CEO proudly flaunts her new pair of bumbum after going through a…

“I regret marrying my husband” – Lady shares heartbreaking…

Gospel artist, Mercy Chinwo excited as she gets engaged (Photos/Video)

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Neighborhood ‘Spider-Man’ seen climbing wall in Ogun state (Video)

Lady who works as labourer cooks food for colleagues at construction site…

Netizens pick at Korra Obidi over video where she dragged her estranged husband…

“This is the future” – Tonto Dikeh receives support from fans as she…

“I’m so proud of the woman I am today” – Ini Dima-Okojie…

Lady watches as her husband exchange jaw-shifting pu*ches with man at Enugu…

Nigerians react as woman rolls on floor in jubilation after seeing her brother…

Leave a Reply