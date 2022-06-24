Neighborhood ‘Spider-Man’ seen climbing wall in Ogun state (Video)

A young man has left jaws ajar as he’s spotted expertly climbing a wall in Ogun.

The man was seen climbing the wall with nothing but his hands and legs, so fast in a way that is reminiscent of the popular movie character, Spider man.

Onlookers were left shocked at what their eyes were witnessing because the sight was eerie.

In the viral video making the rounds online, the neighborhood risk taker could be seen climbing the walls with both hands and legs outstretched while he made his way upwards.

On getting to the fourth floor, he hopped into the balcony, drawing sighs of relief from saw and disbelief from others.

Watch the video below;

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js