Netizens drag Pere to filth over comment about Peter Obi

By Ezie Innocent

Pere Egbi, the Big Brother Naija star, has given himself up for online drags following a tweet he made about Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi.

On Thursday, June 9th, Pere stated on Twitter that the former Governor of Anambra State had joined the wrong party.

To Pere, this could be detrimental to his ambition and may result in him not achieving his goal of being the president of Nigeria come 2023.

In his words:

“Peter Obi joined the wrong party. Period.”

Reacting, Twitter users descended on the ex-Shine Ya Eye housemate while reprimanding him for such a statement.

See reactions below:

Meanwhile; Big Brother Naija Ex-housemate Liquorose, who was in a romantic relationship with fellow housemate Emmanuel, has revealed what ultimately drove them apart.

“When I caught him in the room with that girl, the light were off, so I walked out thinking that my so called boyfriend will be after me. He didn’t look for me or call me,” Liquorose hinted looking quite heartbroken in a short clip from their Reunion show.

