Netizens mock Yul Edochie after he said marrying a second wife brought him blessings

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Social media users have lambasted popular actor, Yul Edochie after he stated that he’s had much blessings after he married second wife.

Recall that the actor had taken a second wife some months ago and had received extensive backlash over the act by fans and colleagues who openly criticized the act.

The actor, in a new lengthy post on his Instagram page has said that marrying a new wife has brought him a lot of blessings and has equally elevated the two women his married to.

The actor also revealed that he has apologized earnestly to his first wife, May, for how he had gone about the process of taking another wife.

Netizens have deplored his new post with some advising him to stay off social media for a while while others advised him to take another wife since blessing and wife taking are connected.

