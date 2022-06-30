Nigerian couple welcome twins after over 12 years of waiting

Congratulations are in order for a Nigerian couple who welcomed a healthy set of twins after 12 years of trying to have a child.

One of the joyous of parenthood is having one’s own child who would look after them at their old age and carry on the legacy of the family.

Their maker has wiped away their tears as He not only gives them a child, but two.

A family member of the joyous couple took to his Facebook to share the great news.





He wrote:

“12 Years and 6 Months after. SEE WHAT THE LORD HAS DONE for the family of Abayomi Michael & Adeola Juliet Martins-Fanwo! Delay is not Denial…What God cannot do, does not exist! Its a BOY and a GIRL. He has made everything beautiful and appropriate in its time… Ecclesiastes 3:11 AMP”