Nigerian lady holds boyfriend tightly, weeps at the airport as he prepares to fly out for the first time (Video)

A beautiful lady recently broke down in tears after escorting her lover to the airport for his alleged first oversea trip.

In a video shared by @josranks_dion on TikTok, she refused to let go of him while weeping profusely.

A caption on the clip explaining her emotional outburst reads: “She didn’t want to let Him go but had to because he’s striving for their future.”

The man comforted his weeping woman by petting her while saying something that was inaudible for the camera. After a while, she had to let go, allowing the man to continue on his journey.

ShariffStamps reacted: “Those TEARS is a signature u signed to his heart unknowingly.. I promise u, he will never forget that day.. Gone thru it, my mum cried a lot.”

user502239243581 said: “Reason why i told my hubby not to see me off to the airport it’s a very sad moment and if you’re not strong enough you may miss the flight.”

DanDonTap1 said: “I know the girl. shes my baby in benin, like theyve been together since school, theyre married now, he came back for her.”

Boyka007 said: “I wish someone cry for me like this when I was leaving, 4 years now I can’t even apply for vacation because I have no one waiting for me. Hope.”

Watch the video below: