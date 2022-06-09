TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man shares hilarious story of how his wife demanded for s*x in…

Lady narrates what happened after trying to console her mourning…

Man narrates how his ex-girlfriend made him decide never to be a…

Nigerian lady holds boyfriend tightly, weeps at the airport as he prepares to fly out for the first time (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A beautiful lady recently broke down in tears after escorting her lover to the airport for his alleged first oversea trip.

In a video shared by @josranks_dion on TikTok, she refused to let go of him while weeping profusely.

A caption on the clip explaining her emotional outburst reads: “She didn’t want to let Him go but had to because he’s striving for their future.”

READ ALSO

We’ve been friends for years – Lady calls out…

Young mum who flew her son abroad recounts how they had…

The man comforted his weeping woman by petting her while saying something that was inaudible for the camera. After a while, she had to let go, allowing the man to continue on his journey.

ShariffStamps reacted: “Those TEARS is a signature u signed to his heart unknowingly.. I promise u, he will never forget that day.. Gone thru it, my mum cried a lot.”

user502239243581 said: “Reason why i told my hubby not to see me off to the airport it’s a very sad moment and if you’re not strong enough you may miss the flight.”

DanDonTap1 said: “I know the girl. shes my baby in benin, like theyve been together since school, theyre married now, he came back for her.”

Boyka007 said: “I wish someone cry for me like this when I was leaving, 4 years now I can’t even apply for vacation because I have no one waiting for me. Hope.”

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man shares hilarious story of how his wife demanded for s*x in public

Lady narrates what happened after trying to console her mourning friend with…

Man narrates how his ex-girlfriend made him decide never to be a good boy again

Woman who elevated her husband and made him rich, regrets her actions after…

Man narrates what happened after he took his sidechick to his wife’s shop

Lady narrates her experience with a man she met at a pedestrian bridge

Paul Okoye reveals real reason PSquare broke up for almost 5 years

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerian lady holds boyfriend tightly, weeps at the airport as he prepares to…

My husband kicked me out, slept with my daughter and gave her my family planning…

It was my fault – Man takes back girlfriend who cheated on him

Masturbation is not a sin – Pastor Chris’ new sermon causes a stir

‘If you can’t invest in your kids, don’t birth them’ – BBNaija Bam Bam issues…

Man catches two old women that disliked his late mother acting suspiciously at…

What I will do if Atiku or Tinubu emerge as Nigeria’s president – Charly Boy…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More