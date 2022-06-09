Nigerian lady makes her boyfriend write 500-word apology letter on his laptop (Watch video)

Obi, a young Nigerian man, allegedly broke his girlfriend’s sense of trust and was forced to send an informal apology letter to her.

His lady demanded that he type a letter on his pc that was no less than 500 words long, and she kept an eye on him throughout the exercise.

The lady can be seen giving her partner directions in a video released on social media, ensuring that he follows them.

Obi said in his apologetic letter that he would allow her to go through his phone and cut off interactions with anyone whose acquaintance would jeopardize their friendship.

He then vowed to be a better man who would never upset or deceive her again, underlining that she was free to break up with him if this happened.

Watch the video below: