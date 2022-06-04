TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Following viral rumors of Zimbabweans cutting their toes in exchange for dollars, a Nigerian man allegedly flew to Zimbabwe to sell his toe and fingers.

It was reported earlier that Zimbabweans were cutting their toes to sell for $20,000 to $40,000 in order to survive the country’s high living costs.

A Nigerian man showed off his feet in a video posted on social media, with the big toe missing and bandaged after allegedly cutting it off.

He also waved his fingers, and two of them were missing, with the area bandaged.

The unidentified man was upbeat as he stated that his Zimbawean connection had been successful.

Watch the video below;

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Our Talk Room (@ourtalkroom)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

Nigerian man claims he sold his toe and fingers in Zimbabwe, shares video

