Nigerian man declared wanted for allegedly killing a 24-year-old lady

A 28 year old Nigerian man identifed as Chukwuebuka Nwobodo, has been declared wanted by the police in Texas, USA, in connection to the disappearance and alleged murder of a 24-year-old lady.

Nwobodo was charged on Wednesday in connection to the murder of Felicia Johnson, who disappeared after leaving a hotel in Houston on the 16th of April, 2022.

During the investigation, It was gathered that the suspect purchased suspicious items and searched for multiple ways to get rid of a corpse.

Detectives in the Houston Police Department said,

“Evidence indicates Nwobodo killed Johnson inside his apartment before disposing her personal belongings in Bear Creek Pioneers Park. It is believed he disposed of Johnson’s corpse at some point within the next few days.”

According to court documents, Nwobodo was arrested on the 15th of May, after police allegedly found bIood in the trunk and backseat of his vehicle, which also contained a handgun, loose latex gloves, a shovel and a large kitchen knife with blood on it.

However, he was released shortly after.

During a search at his home, investigators also found bIood stains all through his residence, and especially large amounts on the bedroom and hallway floors. Those stains were allegedly proven to be a probable match for Johnson’s DNA.

A warranted search of his Google accounts revealed several suspicious internet searches, including how to dispose of a corpse and destroy evidence, as well as a photo of a dismembered woman’s body and a picture of Johnson’s Uber pickup Spot and the car that had picked her up.

On the 20th of April, Nwobodo allegedly looked up “can bleach destroy DNA?”, “what does vinegar do to bI00d?”, “most forested part of Houston’, “how to delete your history completely” including the cheapest places in the world to live on a $1,000-per month budget.

Adding to the list, He also looked up “How does one plan a murder without getting caught” and “how to get away with murder.”