TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Married woman accepts ex lover’s proposal, arrives the…

Tuface Idibia allegedly fighting hard to keep baby mama, Pero…

“I left with boss lady herself” – Man marries…

Nigerian man leaks voice note of lady saying she deserves weekly girlfriend allowance

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A woman has reportedly refused to date a man because she believes that the man isn’t up to the financial standards she wants.
The man has leaked a voice note in which the woman has said that for them to be in a relationship, she would have to be paid regular allowance.

According to the lady, there is no point being a man if the man cannot foot all the ladies bills and provide her every needs.

She subsequently told the guy that he should focus on his job as well as making money and wished him best in his endeavors.
The video stirred reactions among social media users who have also shared their experience with over demanding ladies.

READ ALSO

Drama as lady insists her fiancé must undergo fertility test…

Heartbroken lady discovers her singing talent after…

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Married woman accepts ex lover’s proposal, arrives the wedding venue with…

Tuface Idibia allegedly fighting hard to keep baby mama, Pero Adeniyi despite…

“I left with boss lady herself” – Man marries boss two years…

Tuface Idibia’s babymama, Pero replies man who asked why she’s not…

Heartbroken lady discovers her singing talent after boyfriend of 5 years married…

Man narrates his experience with his female staff

“My sweet Tonto” – James Brown says as he loves up with Tonto…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerian man leaks voice note of lady saying she deserves weekly girlfriend…

Drama as lady insists her fiancé must undergo fertility test before she’ll marry…

The ambition of Peter Obi is being fueled by the delusion of social media…

Actress Eriata Ese replies man who offered her N1million just to meet her

Man narrates his experience with his female staff

Abuja big boy lands in trouble after swapping real iPhone 13 Pro Max with a…

Blogger exposes how actress Laide Bakare allegedly made her millions, shares…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More