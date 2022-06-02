Nigerian man leaks voice note of lady saying she deserves weekly girlfriend allowance

A woman has reportedly refused to date a man because she believes that the man isn’t up to the financial standards she wants.

The man has leaked a voice note in which the woman has said that for them to be in a relationship, she would have to be paid regular allowance.

According to the lady, there is no point being a man if the man cannot foot all the ladies bills and provide her every needs.

She subsequently told the guy that he should focus on his job as well as making money and wished him best in his endeavors.

The video stirred reactions among social media users who have also shared their experience with over demanding ladies.

Monthly? when some Dey ask weekly allowance 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ipqN605oXT — ‘Timmy® (@DrayCDUU) June 1, 2022