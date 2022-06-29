Nigerians have tackled curvy nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, over her comment on ChaCha Eke’s failed marriage.

Recall, Chacha Eke openly declared an end to her 9-year-old marriage with movie director, Austin Faani on social media after going through a series of marital crises.

The actress had cried out on the 27th of June, 2022 that she was leaving her husband for good, emphasizing that she rather leaves while she is alive than leave as a corpse.

The 34-year-old mother of four wrote down an emotional note on her Instagram account.

She furthermore, revealed that she had been faking that all was well in her marriage while desiring and pleading for a better tomorrow that eventually didn’t come.

Reacting to her post, many Celebrities took to her comments section to console and pray for her.

However, her colleague, Actress Anita Joseph was of a totally different opinion.

She commented:

“Cha na 😢😢😢😢😢😢noooooo 🙈🙈🙈”.

Her comment angered a lot of fans, who angrily fired back at her.

While they were at it, she was asked to stop pretending as she was also allegedly facing hell in her own marriage.

Here are some comments:

@rebrandedtesssy:

“@realanitajoseph which one is Cha No na, how long do you think u can also pretend to the world that your living in paradise? 😂keep living in lies and show off, thinking we don’t know what you guys face underground. Adviser”

@blessingdesmond558:

“@realanitajoseph shut up,na mistake…it’s eye service, fat phool…die in ur abusive mumu marriage na, why telling her noooo….u just big ontop sense…ozour”