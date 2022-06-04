Nigerians drag BBNaija’s Angel over her tweet to Wizkid (Screenshot)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Former BBNaija Season 6 housemate, Angel Agnes Smith has called out afrobeat musician, Wizkid for not releasing any song as his colleagues are doing.

She shared a video of Wizkid leaving his car to get on his private jet which she captioned “All he knows how to do is enter private jet, wey our music???”,

Many Nigerians have reacted to Angel’s tweet posted few hours ago

@sammy_vic_dawg said:
“Angel abi wetin be ur name…leave this man alone make he enter jet na”

@micheal_ikechi added:
“No be lie sha.”

@chimmyadodoo said:
“This girl is not normal”.

@rahama wrote:
“Angel respect yourself and leave wizkid alone. You wey come out of BBNaija house wetin you do do since then. Yeye.”

See video below:

