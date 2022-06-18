A Twitter user identified as @obasagodwin recently asked people in relationships to prank their partners and post the replies in the comment section.

He asked people to text their various partners emotional break-up messages and see how they will react.

He posted:

“Prank your partner 4 Text him/her 👇Hi! dear

I wish there’s a better way to tell you this, I really enjoyed our time together but to be honest, Ican’t feel a real connection between us & feel it’s best if we break things off. It was lovely meeting you. Drop their reaction in Cs”

Several people went ahead to prank their partners and the replies were unexpected. Some however got heartbroken after finding out their boyfriends really wanted a breakup.

Read the Tweets below: