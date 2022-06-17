Nigerians raise funds for Papaya Ex’s father after doing countless giveaways on social media

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Gist Lover, a controversial blogger, has piqued Nigerians’ interest in raising funds for famous Instagram influencer Raheem Abike Halimah, also known as Papaya Ex’s father.

Papaya Ex was mocked on the Internet a few days ago for allegedly living a fake lifestyle funded by rich married men and fraudsters.

Following that, Papaya Ex clarified herself, and Gist Lover revealed details about her father’s illness in Ibadan, Oyo state.

Gist Lover unveiled the identity of papaya ex’s father, who was allegedly abandoned by their mother, Muti Oyo, after milking him dry.

The blog also alleged that Papaya Ex’s mother was involved with numerous married men, including the late former Oyo state governor, Ajimobi.

“Hello tueh tueh, otun ti zeh oooo Pikin Dey do giveaway of fake car on ig, papa Dey stay one room cubicle for ibadan, this man was doing so well before him jam Muti oyo wey Muti oyo come turn am to nothing with him jazz, him name Na engineer kola, Na papaya papa naso get him number reach out to am oo, say your pikin Dey do giveaway online with fake life knacking olosho here and there but left you in the trenches for oyo for one room to d.ie there, say we wan support am, naso baba sef talk oooo, una wan hear the voice note ??? Papaya omo werey, Obo yahoo, Obo tonasobe, i Dey come ooo, i go come analyze all your lies as leggy wife sef don Dey talk for Snapchat, but make we settle your baba matter first, make him win giveaway for Vawulence Headquarters as you Dey do giveaway up and down, make we help your papa small carry white cloth Dey run am for people head Dey call am giveaway, Oni shey orire, Papaya Omo Muti oyo olosho/ologun owo.” Gist lover alleged.

Although details about these allegations are yet to be affirmed, Gist Lover has raised a donation campaign for Papaya Ex’s supposed father.

A screenshot shared on Instagram captured a sum of five hundred thousand naira (N500, 000) sent by a Nigerian to cater for his welfare. In addition, other donations have reportedly been sent to Papaya Ex’s father’s account.

