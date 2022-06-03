Nkechi Blessing lambasts Reno Omokri for comparing her to Tinubu

Famous Nollywood thespian and influencer, Nkechi Blessing has dragged controversial human rights activist, Reno Omokri for comparing her to Tinubu.



Reno had taken to his social media page to say that “Tinubu is behaving like Nkechi and Tonto Dikeh…like a woman who was promised marriage and jilted and is now exploding and exposing the jilter”

The comparison had upset the actress who called out the actor for using her unpleasant experience as a joke.

Nkechi wrote:

“I am sure the woman you married is also tired of that marriage but what will people say won’t let her leave.

I left what I am not comfortable in and you make it a joke? Only if you no get female child, they will go through worse. As you think my life and sanity is a freaking joke.”

