Nollywood celebrities drum support for Chacha Eke as she finally says goodbye to her husband

Nollywood celebrities have come out in support of Chacha Eke Faani, who has finally abandoned her husband, Austin Faani.
TheinfoNG reported that the actress and mother of four cried out late last night that she had left her husband for good. However, in an extensive Instagram note, she noted that she should leave alive than dead.
Chacha Eke also disclosed that she had been pretending all was well while wishing, hoping and praying for a better tomorrow that didn’t come.
Following this report, celebrities flooded Chacha Eke’s Instagram page, showering her with prayers and love.
Nollywood stars such as Iyabo Ojo, Ada Ameh, Ifu Enannda, Destiny Etiko, Oke Oku, and Nina Ivy have wished Chacha Eke well during this difficult time.
Read few captions below
Iyaboojofespris: The Lord is with you
adaameh: It is well my darling
gistloversgram_media: Toh, God go help you ooo, I been talk am una say Na lie say my mouth Dey smell, my mouth no smell again? I come in peace oooo
ifuennada: Praying for you; for the strength to heal and never look back..
nina_ivy_: My prayers are with you
officialchinyereudoma: My baby love and hubby good bless your family forever in Jesus name came
