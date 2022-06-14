Now I know why Teebillz left you” – Uche Maduagwu blasts Tiwa Savage over braless appearance

Controversial Uche Maduagwu, a Nollywood actor and socialite, has slammed popular singer Tiwa Savage for her braless appearance.

The veteran singer recently sparked outrage on social media when she appeared without a bra, wearing a jacket that barely concealed her cleavage.

Many people have decided to mock the ‘Eminado’ crooner for her choice of outfit, and Uche has decided to join in on the fun.

He claims to know why ‘Uncle T,’ an apparent reference to her ex-husband Teebillz, left her.

Uche wrote: