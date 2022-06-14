Now I know why Teebillz left you” – Uche Maduagwu blasts Tiwa Savage over braless appearance

Controversial Uche Maduagwu, a Nollywood actor and socialite, has slammed popular singer Tiwa Savage for her braless appearance.
The veteran singer recently sparked outrage on social media when she appeared without a bra, wearing a jacket that barely concealed her cleavage.
Many people have decided to mock the ‘Eminado’ crooner for her choice of outfit, and Uche has decided to join in on the fun.
He claims to know why ‘Uncle T,’ an apparent reference to her ex-husband Teebillz, left her.
Uche wrote:
“So this is how Aunty WA Dey look for Somebody Son to find AM some day? Now I see why Uncle T Waka leave you. What exactly is the moral lesson this outfit is suppose to Educate our Pikins? If you get Scarcity of BRA, why not DM me to connect you with our YABA market bra importer, they have been making Naija celebs look good since 1960 ask NK Ikebe FC and Anita Woske. My sister dress the way you want to be addressed”
