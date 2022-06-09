Old video of Tunde Bakare proclaiming he’ll take over from Buhari before his congregation resurfaces

A viral video captures an old prophecy pastor Tunde Bakare made while speaking to his church members.

Following Pastor Tunde Bakare’s embarrassing loss in the APC presidential primaries, an old video of the preacher declaring that he will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari has reappeared, stirring varied reactions.

Despite his early confidence, the head pastor of Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC) who participated in the party’s primaries was unable to garner a single vote from delegates.

In an older video, Pastor Bakare, while preaching to his audience, declared that President Buhari is number 15 in Nigerian politics, while he is number 16.

Also, when other contenders were stepping down during the primaries, the clergyman stated that he would not be stepping down and instead seeks to be president.

Regrettably, things did not turn out well for him.

Watch the video below: