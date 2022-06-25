Osinachi Nwachukwu finally laid to rest in Abia State (Video)

Osinachi Nwachukwu, a late gospel singer, was buried in her father’s compound in Abia State’s Amakpoke Umuaku community.

This comes months after the singer’s death as a result of domestic violence at the hands of her husband.

Osinachi Nwachukwu’s remains arrived in her hometown for burial today, June 25, in Umunnechi LGA.

Friends, family, and fans said their final goodbyes to the late singer as she entered the presence of the Lord after decades on earth.

