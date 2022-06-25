Osinachi Nwachukwu finally laid to rest in Abia State (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Osinachi Nwachukwu, a late gospel singer, was buried in her father’s compound in Abia State’s Amakpoke Umuaku community.

This comes months after the singer’s death as a result of domestic violence at the hands of her husband.

Osinachi Nwachukwu’s remains arrived in her hometown for burial today, June 25, in Umunnechi LGA.

Friends, family, and fans said their final goodbyes to the late singer as she entered the presence of the Lord after decades on earth.

Watch the video below;

 

 

In other news; Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor, got social media buzzing when he shared a video of his family’s visit to his father Pete Edochie’s home.

Yul broke the internet on April 27, 2022, when he shared photos of his new baby, Star Dike Edochie, with his side chick turned second wife, Judy Austin.

However, in the midst of Yul’s second marriage, veteran actor Pete Edochie has remained silent on the subject.

