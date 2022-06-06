Owo Black Sunday: We are alive – Couple rumoured to be dead, speaks

A Nigerian couple who were previously rumoured to be dead in Ondo incident has debunked news of their death.

Recall, a viral picture of a couple who were said to have been killed during an attack on a church by gunmen in Owo LGA, Ondo state, have been circulating on social media.

The gunmen were said to have detonated explosives before firing at the congregants. Many worshippers were killed in the attack, including children and women.

Following the incident, some social media users had claimed a newly-wedded couple, simply identified as Kelvin and Blessing, were in the church for thanksgiving and killed by the gunmen.

However, speaking to “TheCable”, the new wife debunked the reports while revealing that they already left the church moments before the sad incident happened.

In her words:

“Those sharing my picture saying something happened to me and my husband, please nothing happened to us. It was after the thanksgiving at a church that I went home. Nothing happened to me and my husband,” the Lady told TheCable.