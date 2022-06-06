Owo Church Attack: “My prayer is that someday, life will start to have value once more” – Obi Cubana mourns

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Celebrity billionaire business man, Obi Iyiegbu better known as Obi Cubana mourns the death of worshippers k!lled in Ondo.
Some suspected terrorist had attacked St Francis Catholic church in Ondo yesterday, June 5th 2022, leaving many dead.

In reaction to the unsavory incident, the business man has deplored the abominable act, and prayed for the nation.

He wrote;

“Good morning my fellow Nigerians!
Today, is a very sad day to write. My prayer is that God will heal our nation, and restore peace on our land, amen. My prayer is that someday, life will start to have value once more, amen. I remember as a kid, sometime around 1984, while i was in primary 4 in Central Primary School Oba. Around 10am, almost immediately after morning assembly, the school bells rang and we were all assembled again, and were told the school had been shutdown for the week, and that we would use the bush track to all go home. We learnt later that a fuel tanker crushed a palmwine tapper on his bicycle, on his way home from Afor Oba market after selling his palmwine. Now, the school didn’t want any of us pupils, to see the accident scene, so they protected us from seeing what dead body looked like. Can same ever be, again? God help us!!! May God comfort the families of the victims, and all others that may have had similar unfortunate incidents. May God protect us all, amen,”

