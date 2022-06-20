Owo Killing: They killed our mother, now we are orphans – Little children break down in tears (Video)

The deceased victims of the attack on a church in Owo, Ondo state were laid to rest yesterday after the final rites were performed in the presence of the Governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Few hours after the final rites’ function, children of a female victim of the horrible killing were given a brief interview. Among the three children in the viral video, the eldest spoke.

The children, who were all teary, because of their mother’s demise took a moment to tell their story.

The eldest girl said in tears:

“My mother is presently at FMC. She is at the mortuary by the express side. My father is dead. He died since December 12, 2016. My mother has been the one taking care of us. She sells provisions.”

While narrating how their mother died, she stated that immediately after the incident in the Church, her mother was rushed into the hospital but she died and her corpse was moved into the mortuary at Ondo state’s Federal Medical Centre (FMC).

