TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man shares hilarious story of how his wife demanded for s*x in…

Lady narrates what happened after trying to console her mourning…

Man narrates how his ex-girlfriend made him decide never to be a…

Owo killings: Survivor narrates how she escaped death (Details)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady identified as Stephanie Ajibo Olitex on Facebook has narrated touching story of how she miraculously survived the Owu killings.

In a post shared on Facebook, the beautiful woman who recently turned a new age said:

READ ALSO

“The masked man shøt the choirmaster in my front” –…

Owo Black Sunday: We are alive – Couple rumoured to be…

“We were inside the church when they started shooting from the outside. People at the back started running towards the altar. Some jumped fence, our priest escaped through the sacristy with the help of our cathchist.

By the time I ran towards the Sacristy door, it was already locked by members who were able to reach there before me. I had to hide myself under the cupboard inside the choir room with the baby in my hand.

He shot somebody right in front of me near the Sacristy door. He looked around, when he didn’t see anybody or sound, he went away. He was on mask, loaded with Ak 47. Note that the distance between the heavily loaded gunman and me was like kitchen to dinning.

Our choir master who was hiding with us was sh0t on his chest before he ran into the room with us. I pray he survives the bullet. They ki.led children, youths and elderly. We’ve recorded almost 100 and still counting..

I came out alive and escaped through the fence that demarcated our church from the Palace of Olowo of Owo Kingdom and ran to the palace for the fear of the unknown. The baby with me is safe, I’m also safe. Happy birthday to me.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man shares hilarious story of how his wife demanded for s*x in public

Lady narrates what happened after trying to console her mourning friend with…

Man narrates how his ex-girlfriend made him decide never to be a good boy again

Woman who elevated her husband and made him rich, regrets her actions after…

Lady narrates her experience with a man she met at a pedestrian bridge

Man narrates what happened after he took his sidechick to his wife’s shop

Paul Okoye reveals real reason PSquare broke up for almost 5 years

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Owo killings: Survivor narrates how she escaped death (Details)

Man collapses after losing huge sum of money to betting (Video)

Nigerian lady holds boyfriend tightly, weeps at the airport as he prepares to…

My husband kicked me out, slept with my daughter and gave her my family planning…

It was my fault – Man takes back girlfriend who cheated on him

Masturbation is not a sin – Pastor Chris’ new sermon causes a stir

‘If you can’t invest in your kids, don’t birth them’ – BBNaija Bam Bam issues…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More