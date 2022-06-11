TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A Ukrainian lady identified as Lana Svitlana who married an Igbo has celebrated her 27th marriage anniversary.

Lana said she never thought she would marry a foreigner. She disclosed that she met her partner 27 years ago and he proposed to her few days later.

Lana called her husband loving, caring, supportive and patient and thanked God for bringing them together.

On her social media page, she said;

“For those who don’t know my story, I am from Ukraine and married to a Nigerian man (Igbo) when I was 18 years old. I met him when I was 17 years old and he told me after two days, that he will marry me. I just laughed

Then, he said the same thing to my mother when he saw her one week after we met. My mom just smiled and said Ok. Obviously, no one believed it but after five months we got married.”

