Party guest loses his cool after he was denied “Nigerian jollof rice” at the party (video)

A video has surfaced on social media showing a party guest losing his cool after the caterers refused to serve him rice at the party.

According to the young man, he spent a lot of money spraying on the birthday celebrant, but he was denied food when it was time for him to enjoy his part of the ceremony as well.

The young man claims to have gone through a lot and sacrificed a lot for the celebrant during the birthday celebration, but he was turned down by the caterers for reasons he had yet to discover.

Other partygoers attempted to calm him down, but all efforts were futile as he continued to express his displeasure over the incident.

Watch the video below;