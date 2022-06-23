TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nkechi Blessing reacts as photos of her working as a security in…

Doctor shares message from ex-suitor mocking her for being…

“I feel used” – Lady cheating with bestie’s boyfriend threatens…

Party guest loses his cool after he was denied “Nigerian jollof rice” at the party (video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A video has surfaced on social media showing a party guest losing his cool after the caterers refused to serve him rice at the party.

According to the young man, he spent a lot of money spraying on the birthday celebrant, but he was denied food when it was time for him to enjoy his part of the ceremony as well.

The young man claims to have gone through a lot and sacrificed a lot for the celebrant during the birthday celebration, but he was turned down by the caterers for reasons he had yet to discover.

READ ALSO

Reactions as Couple celebrating wedding anniversary puts up…

Mixed reactions as Nigerian lady throws a party to celebrate…

Other partygoers attempted to calm him down, but all efforts were futile as he continued to express his displeasure over the incident.

Watch the video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nkechi Blessing reacts as photos of her working as a security in America…

Doctor shares message from ex-suitor mocking her for being unmarried 7 years…

“I feel used” – Lady cheating with bestie’s boyfriend threatens to expose affair…

May Edochie Reacts As Fans Suggest Raising Funds For Her Via Tonto Dikeh’s…

Blessing CEO proudly flaunts her new pair of bumbum after going through a…

Man buys one plate of food after his date came with her friend (Video)

“She’s like a sister to me” – Old video of Mercy Chinwo’s fiance, Blessed…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Lady quarrels with her boyfriend after his mom re-cooked her soup in her absence

Man calls out parents who hand over their responsibilities to first born child

“She completely killed it” – Alexx Ekubo speaks on…

Man weds beautiful lover after she ‘shot her shot’ at him on Twitter

Obi Cubana, others, react as Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo get engaged

Man narrates how he got embarrassed during first date with random lady

How I found out my girlfriend was getting married to someone else – Man…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More