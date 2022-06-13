Pastor joyful as he welcomes his first child after eight years (Photos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A preacher, Apostle Marvis Ogbeide, has excitedly taken to social media to celebrate becoming a parent after an eight-year wait.

The ecstatic man announced the birth of his child, a newborn girl, on his social media profile.

The newly made father also uploaded series of images from the naming ceremony of the new child which had taken place at Power House Assembly in Uromi, Edo State on Friday, 10th of June 10, 2022.

The jubilant dad wrote:

“Celebrate with me. It is a baby girl. I am now a proud father after 8 years of waiting.

Thank you Jesus for yesterday’s naming ceremony everyone of you that came may God bless you richly.

All the men of God that came to rejoice with me, thank you.

Naming ceremony turned to revival, thank you Jesus, her name is Bethel my adorable daughter.”

