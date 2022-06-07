Paul Okoye reveals real reason PSquare broke up for almost 5 years

Paul Okoye, one half of the PSquare singing duo better known as Rudeboy, claims that family issues, not music, caused him and his brother Peter to split up in 2017.

The breakup was said to have resulted from a disagreement over the role of their older brother, Jude Okoye, as manager.

To the delight of their many fans, the pair ended their nearly five-year feud in November 2021.

Paul discussed his contentious divorce from Peter in an interview with journalist Joey Akan.

The singer said after the split, he kept mum about the controversy that ensued because he knew it was a family-related issue, and “I respect family so much.”

He lamented how Psquare was just the sacrifice in the highly-publicised feud.

“I kept silent. I never said anything. I never said anything, because I knew what the problems were. It was a family issue, and it turned out that Psquare had to pay for it. Psquare was just the sacrifice,” he said.

“It was a family issue, it had nothing to do with music. And because I respect family so much, I owe nobody any explanation.”

The singer also detailed how the split initially affected his music.

“For someone like me, during the period when I was in the group, I didn’t handle my social media myself. I wasn’t into the social media thing, because to me, it was more like a division,” he added.

“My own was just to go into the studio, record the songs and get them out, then ask what next. We talk about the video. Next? So, how do we do the next song? I was more like inside the box. My job was to go to the studio and record the song, write to the producer and all.

“That was what I did. So, when I became solo, I needed to understand and study the music industry, because all I knew was to go to the studio and record. Do you expect me to ask myself what was next?

“Because I never knew what was next then. That’s why it took me that time. I needed to study marketing, and how to relate with the media because then, I wasn’t a spokesman in the group.