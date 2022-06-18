Please support, we all need each other – Patience Ozokwor cries out

Veteran Nollywood Actress, Patience Ozokwor has called for more supporters in the Nollywood Movie industry.

She emphasized on the need for togetherness in the industry so as to keep growing.

As an actress herself, her cry for support is not only for the big names, but also for the rising and those that will be joining the industry in the future.

She has called for support from brands including the Federal Government so to keep the industry’s growth stronger.

Her post read:

“Support Nollywood. We are growing stronger and stronger. Support the big ones. Support the in between(s)

Support the little ones We all need each otherWe all need you

Fact: I plays roles from the heart and not from the budget. The budget helps though

PS: I USE THIS PHOTO WHEN I HAVE SOMETHING SERIOUS TO SAY”

See the post below: