TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I’ve always been behind the scenes – Yul…

Chioma reacts to Davido’s applaud on her post

“He will frustrate big brother” – Reactions as James Brown…

Police arrest man for assaulting his girlfriend at a mall for not picking his call

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

Officers from the Oyo State Police Command arrested a man for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend at a mall in Ibadan, the state capital.

A video posted online shows him storming the shopping mall on Monday, June 12 to confront his one-year girlfriend after she refused to answer his calls.

According to an eyewitness, the girl who works at the mall claimed she didn’t take his calls because she went clubbing with her friends.

READ ALSO

Man catches two old women that disliked his late mother…

Man who bought his first car cries at night thinking it’s…

She also allegedly stated that this is not the first time her man has assaulted her.

Other shoppers and mall security personnel had to intervene to prevent the man from injuring the girl further.

Watch the video below;

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I’ve always been behind the scenes – Yul Edochie’s first wife,…

Chioma reacts to Davido’s applaud on her post

“He will frustrate big brother” – Reactions as James Brown appeals to BBN…

Young man having affair with Lekki housewife jumps down from duplex as her…

“Delayed but not denied” – Lady celebrates finally going to…

I will never respect you, stay off my case – Funke Akindele tackles…

Comedienne, Kiekie falls off stage at an award show (Video)

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“Meet the pastor of the year” – Reactions as OPM G.O helps bricklayer; offers…

Police arrest man for assaulting his girlfriend at a mall for not picking his…

So nobody touch am with USB cord – Reactions as Daniel Regha is spotted in…

Pastor joyful as he welcomes his first child after eight years (Photos)

I only want to marry a man that can buy me Rolls Royce – Lady tells Nigerian men…

Female fan goes haywire, nearly faints over what Davido did to her at an event…

“Be like them don wipe Zazu Oraimo cord” – Video of Portable looking…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More