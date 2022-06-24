TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

The Nigerian police has released photos of the young man who assaulted his girlfriend for allegedly cheating on him.

Recall that in the viral video the young man was seen beating up his girlfriend while his friends held her. He even went as far as taking off her clothes while his friends watched.

However, the Nigerian police has intervened and arrested all parties responsible for assaulting the young lady.

Here are some comments below:

@abekesclassics See boyfriend!!! 😂😂 make i just waka pass

@sandra_odia Wetin una expect from man wey dey bleach…

@chee_norh I think say na bobrisky LMFA000 😂😂😂

@jesusguri_ Him dey use organic cream

@reallexy24 Nah the girl suppose chop anothr cane for dating this sh*t

@laiyefanelsonebi Wait, na this one wey get cabin biscuit man head be the boyfriend… ?

