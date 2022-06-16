Policemen seen flogg!ng PHCN officials for disconnecting their boss’ power supply (Video)

A video making the rounds on the internet captures a group of policemen allegedly assaulting officials of Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED)

Viral reports have claimed that the incident has happened at a bakery in Calabar, Cross River State on Thursday 16th of June, 2022.

The bakery’s power supply was apparently disconnected by PHED officers due to the owner’s refusal to pay his electricity bill.

Sadly for the PHED officials they got more than they bargained for as officers who are affiliated to the bakery’s owner, who is alleged to be a politician, pounced on them.

The video has sparked hilarious reactions from netizens who say that they two should resolve their differences as they’re both the problems of Nigeria.

Watch the video below:

