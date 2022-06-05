Popular TikToker, Black Chully breaks down in tears after dozens of her nude videos leaked online (video)

Black Chully, a popular Nigerian TikToker, has spoken out after an unknown person leaked dozens of her nude videos online.

On Saturday, June 4, the female TikToker who dresses like a tomboy went Live on her TikTok page to address the recent scandalous videos of herself that surfaced online.

She is seen crying profusely in the video, saying she has no idea how the videos got into the hands of the person who shared them online.

Her fans attempted to console her in the comments section, but Black Chully couldn’t hold back her tears and continued to weep while attempting to string her words together.

Watch the video below;

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)

