TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why I couldn’t let go of Judy Austin – Yul Edochie…

“Na cheap olosho” – Actress Laide Bakare ridiculed as she…

Nigerian man claims he sold his toe and fingers in Zimbabwe,…

Popular TikToker, Black Chully breaks down in tears after dozens of her nude videos leaked online (video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Black Chully, a popular Nigerian TikToker, has spoken out after an unknown person leaked dozens of her nude videos online.

On Saturday, June 4, the female TikToker who dresses like a tomboy went Live on her TikTok page to address the recent scandalous videos of herself that surfaced online.

She is seen crying profusely in the video, saying she has no idea how the videos got into the hands of the person who shared them online.

READ ALSO

Popular TikToker Oscar Brown reportedly poisoned to death by…

“I love you but you don’t want to see me with your eyes” –…

Her fans attempted to console her in the comments section, but Black Chully couldn’t hold back her tears and continued to weep while attempting to string her words together.

Watch the video below;

 

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why I couldn’t let go of Judy Austin – Yul Edochie spills

“Na cheap olosho” – Actress Laide Bakare ridiculed as she strips to her…

Nigerian man claims he sold his toe and fingers in Zimbabwe, shares video

Lady calls out her 23-year-old sister who slept with her boyfriend

Why I married a second wife – Yul Edochie opens up in new video

This is robbery – Man cries out as he shares bride price list he received from…

Alaafin of Oyo’s ‘appearance’ at his celebration of life, sparks reactions…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Air Peace offers free flight to man who celebrated entering plane for the first…

Don Jazzy gifts N200k to lady who cried out over hardship in Nigeria

Popular TikToker, Black Chully breaks down in tears after dozens of her nude…

Femi Fani Kayode celebrates after his ex-wife precious reunited with their sons

Pregnant wife seeks advice to save marriage as pregnant side chic moves into…

Alaafin of Oyo’s ‘appearance’ at his celebration of life, sparks reactions…

Singer Michael Aboh of Zule Zoo slumps and dies while taking his bath

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More