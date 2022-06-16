“Pregnancy will humble you” – Reactions as lady shares how her body and face changed when she was pregnant (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A video circulating on social media has shocked netizens as they amaze at the kind of transformation a woman’s body may go through when pregnant.

The woman’s face was obviously different from what she used to look like in the video shared on an Instagram page, and it suddenly returned to normal after she gave birth to her child.

The video has sparked reactions from Nigerians;

omo_elewaa wrote; “Is this playing?…,omo women try abeg”

ms_naomii wrote: “I no know Wetin women Nose do pregnancy”

0.j.imarayi wrote: “See as the baby drink the beauri with straw”

styledbybendtli wrote: “Na pregnancy make am black??”

thats_just_maria wrote: ” Olorun shanu mi in advance”

